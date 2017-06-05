More rain on the way...flash flooding possible

- Flash flooding is a potential problem for the next day or so as rain continues to fall in areas that have already measured 1"-3" of rain (with some localized amounts up to 5") over the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of north and northwest Georgia until Tuesday morning for an additional 1"-2" of rain. This includes: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Pickens, Gilmer, Fannin, Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Lumpkin, Hall, Forsyth, Union, Towns, White, and Whitfield counties.

While showers or thundershowers are possible at any time today, the late morning and early afternoon hours should bring a relative lull in the activity.

Widespread showers and non-severe storms will likely impact the evening rush hour. Ponding of water on roads and localized areas of flooding will be possible.

The occasional rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the day Tuesday. Between today and tomorrow, many areas could see an additional 1"-2" of rain. Drier weather will begin Wednesday and will carry us through the rest of the week.

