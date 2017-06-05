Firefighter injured in southeast Atlanta house fire

Medics took an Atlanta firefighter to the hospital for minor injuries early Monday after a house fire in southeast Atlanta, according to officials.

Sergeant Cortez Stafford told FOX 5 the fire broke out inside of a one-story home around 2:30 a.m. He said the firefighter fell into a hole while entering the structure, causing a minor leg injury. He also said another firefighter became disoriented because of the smoke; but he, too, is expected to be okay.

At this point, Stafford said the fire will be ruled accidental. It appears the resident lit a candle in the house that toppled over causing the flames.

