Ossoff, Handel campaigns condemn vulgar Roswell fliers

- Neighbors in one Fulton County subdivision were upset to discover graphic fliers left on their driveways Sunday morning.

The handouts read, "Vote for Karen Handel!" and depicted the 6th District Congressional candidate performing a sex act on President Donald Trump. The fliers were enclosed in plastic bags and included rocks to weigh them down.

"It was absolutely graphic. It was horrible," said Stormy Orlin, who lives in the Crabapple Parc subdivision.

Orlin and her husband, George, said they found out about the flier after a Roswell Police officer knocked on their door to inform them that he recovered one from their property.

"I think we all can agree that this is going a little bit too far," said George Orlin.

Handel is locked in a close runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

"The Ossoff campaign thinks this is despicable," said Sacha Haworth, campaign spokeswoman.

Handel's campaign also condemned the flier.

It's so vulgar, we can't show it. How neighbors in one #Roswell community are reacting to an obscene anti-Karen Handel flier. @FOX5Atlanta — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) June 5, 2017

"The flier is vile and has no place in a civil society -- and certainly not being dropped in people's driveways," said Kate Constantini, spokeswoman for the Handel campaign. "This is clearly an attack on the woman in this race, using ugly, repugnant images and messaging."

Many were upset that someone would distribute something so graphic in a neighborhood full of children.

"The first thing I'm thinking is my kids, [because] they easily could have been out there playing and it easily could have been picked up by them no problem and I have a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old daughter and that's the last thing I want to see happen," said Nate Porter.

The runoff election will be held June 20.