Deputies: Body found off Bells Ferry Road

- A body was found by a passing motorist 2 miles off Highway 20, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. The body was found early Sunday morning on Bells Ferry Road in White, Georgia.

Investigators have determined this to be a homicide investigation after discovering the body of an unidentified black male, according to officials.

The body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-302-5050 ext. 6030 or 6029.