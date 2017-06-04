One dead in DeKalb County apartment complex shooting

- A shootout in a DeKalb County apartment complex parking lot left one person dead, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday at the Decatur Garden Complex, according to police. The shooting began for unknown reasons between several men, leaving a black male in his twenties dead, according to authorities.

A second victim was shot in the foot and transported to the hospital, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.