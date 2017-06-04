Woman robbed, carjacked outside LaGrange apartment

- A woman sitting in her car outside of her apartment building was robbed and carjacked by two armed suspects, according to LaGrange police.

It happened in the parking lot of the Lee’s Crossing Apartments on Old Airport Road Sunday morning.

Police say two males approached the woman’s driver’s side window, made her get out and demanded her wallet, cell phone and keys to her car.

The thieves then took off in her vehicle, which was later located in the Jackson Heights’s housing area on Cherry Driver in Lanett, Alabama.

The woman was not harmed in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2643.

SEE ALSO: Authorities hunt for escaped inmate in Atlanta