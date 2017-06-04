Scattered storms expected Sunday

- A wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across north Georgia on Sunday.

Although we're not under any level of severe weather potential, but some of the storms will reach strong levels. This means the storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and isolated flooding.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Ryan Beesley says the main concern today will be the heavy rainfall that could cause isolated flooding.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Sunday night into Monday, but, once again, the severe threat will be minimal.

