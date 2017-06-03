Former Vice President Biden, Akon to recieve Andrew J. Young awards

- Former Vice President Joe Biden and rapper Akon are among the people receiving recognition at the Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards.

The ceremony celebrates the 85th birthday of famous activist and former Atlanta mayor Andrew J. Young, and recognizing exceptional individuals whose activism, philanthropy and leadership are transforming lives throughout the global community.

Award winners for 2017 are:

Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland, National Co-Chairs of the Women’s March

Ron Clark, transformational school that models teaching excellence and nurtures future leaders, and opens its doors to share those strategies with thousands of other educators

Van Jones, Activist, commentator, and Dream Corps founder Van Jones

Akon, Singer, songwriter, rapper and producer

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Usher, Jill Scott, Estelle, Anthony Brown, Angie Stone and other will perform at the event as well. The ceremony is being held at the Phillips Arena.

Young was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, and was a close confidant to Martin Luther King Jr. He also served as a U.S. Congressman for Georgia, then United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and finally Mayor of Atlanta.