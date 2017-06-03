37 displaced after Brookhaven apartment fire

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department/Twitter

- The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced after a large fire ripped through an apartment complex in Brookhaven Saturday morning.

Flames damaged 18 units at the Brookstone Gardens apartments on Buford Highway, leaving 11 families without shelter, food and other necessities.

One person is in critical condition and another and moderate. No one at the Brookstone at Gardens apartment complex lost their lives.

"Just in case if anything bad happens you have to have somewhere to go," said Austin Howard. He and his family live in these apartments. Austin says they have an evacuation plan. "If anything bad happens we go over to that pole."

Red Cross officials said they are providing 37 people with food, clothing, lodging, replacement medication and other essentials.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department tweeted video of the scene, showing heavy flames coming from the complex.

.DCFR &AMR units are onscene of a working apartment fire, possibly two (2) residents trappe @itsindekalb @dcfrpost9… https://t.co/fJhpLscAkL — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) June 3, 2017

That's what they had to do early this morning. Not everyone got out so quickly. Decab County fire rescue said when they got the call two people were trapped.

"Our fist priority was to rescue those victims," said Captain Eric Jackson, DeKalb County Fire & Safety. "The exposure issue was pretty important to us because we wanted to go ahead and attack that fire before it went ahead and ran the roof line like it which it had already done being a center court fire."

Three buildings, 18 units, 38 adults, and three children all affected by this one fire.

Fire officials tell us as of right now they don't have any idea as to how the fire started or where it started.

Decab County fire officials tell as one of the trapped victims of jumped from the third-floor to safety. The Red Cross tells us they help 11 families with any immediate needs

