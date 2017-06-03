Authorities hunt for escaped inmate in Atlanta

Credit: Georgia Corrections‏/Twitter

- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Atlanta Transitional Center Saturday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Dennis Carlyle escaped the facility at 3.a.m on 332 Ponce De Leon Avenue, having walked away. He was last seen wearing civilian clothing.

Carlyle was convicted of robbery for a crime committed in June 2012, and was serving a 7-year sentence.

The Atlanta Transitional Center serves as a residence for inmates before an official release, to transition back to the workplace and sobriety. Corrections officials said the center is not a secure facility.

As of Saturday night, officials could not provide updates on the possible whereabouts of Carlyle.

Officials are urging you not to approach Carlyle and to call 911 immediately.

