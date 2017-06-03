Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday

- A Georgia woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today!

A celebration for Gladys Cornelius is scheduled for Saturday in Smyrna. Born in Davisboro, Georgia on June 5, 1917, Cornelius has raised right children—six daughter and two sons—21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is active in several organizations, including the Council on Women and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Cornelius loves to learn new things, and recently starting taking piano lessons. Traveling is another one of her loves as she enjoys visiting new cities.

She was also featured in an upcoming book, titled "We The Resilient.”

