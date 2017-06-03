Officer gets new K-9 partner

- Police departments rely on their K-9 officers to get jobs done. When a metro Atlanta officer lost his partner to cancer, he would need to train a new one.

Sergeant Chris Robinson and his K-9 partner Jäger are writing a new chapter for themselves.

“He is also an excellent worker. And although we say he has some big shoes to fill, I like to say we're going make our own pair of shoes and blaze our own trail,” said Sgt. Robinson.

RELATED: K-9 officer, sheriff's office battle cancer in unique way

Last fall, Sgt. Robinson's last K-9 passed away after a three-year battle cancer. He was given six months to live. The story of Caine made national headlines as the K-9 who continued working during the three years of chemotherapy treatment. He passed away last August.

Starting over with Jäger helped heal the grief.

“He and I we got to school and I told myself I wanted a dog nothing like Caine, so that way it would be a totally new experience for me,” said Sgt. Robinson. “He is the same type of dog and has the same type of training that Caine had. He is a narcotic detection that means he detects the odor of narcotics so we can do searches for drugs and narcotics with him. He’s also a tracking dog.”

Jäger is just one-year-old, a rookie, but he is starting to impress and distinguish himself from the celebrated predecessor.

“I think Jäger is a better tracker than Caine was because he is more deliberate on the track and not as quite high energy when he gets on the track. He pays better attention, I think,” said Sgt. Robinson.

Thursday would have been Caine's birthday.

“Jäger and I had a little bit of a celebration ourselves; just quiet, thinking about him. Just going through some memories, looking at photos and reminiscing a little bit,” said Sgt. Robinson.

RELATED: End of watch for beloved Fayette County K-9 officer