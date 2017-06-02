Police say woman fired in self-defense

- Police said a woman shot and killed a man in self-defense when after investigators said he tried to force his way into her Cobb County apartment.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at the Liberty Point Apartments on Franklin Gateway Road. Witnesses told police that right before the shooting the man was kicked and kicked the door in threatening everyone inside the apartment.

Marietta Police said a party turned deadly when a woman asked a man and two women to leave. They did, but police said the man came back and insisted on getting in and even threatened everyone inside the home. Police said the man acted like he had a gun.

“I know that he was attempting to enter the residence and he was making loud verbal threats to kill everyone inside,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department.

Neighbors said the people inside the apartment finally opened the door around 3 a.m.

“As they went to open the door, a struggle ensued. He attempted to enter the apartment and made an aggressive reach towards his waistband as though he was going for a gun. One of the residents inside felt threatened and did pull a handgun and did shoot him several times,” said McPhilamy.

That man was not armed after interviewing witnesses and consulting with the district attorney's office no charges will be filed. Neighbors understand.

“If it was self-defense, I don't know if he was trying to, I don’t know, break into her house and she had to do what she had to do,” neighbor Nancy Hernandez said.

Marietta Police are not ready to release any names, but right now they are saying the woman was within her rights.