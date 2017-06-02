Bartow County investigators looking for naked intruder

- A woman said she was terrified after she said she woke up to find a naked man in her bedroom and hopes someone can help keep a lookout for him.

Amanda McDaniel said she was asleep in her Bartow County home when she heard the creaking door to her daughter's nursery over the baby monitor. She said she then heard footsteps leading to her son's room, then a naked man appeared in the doorway to her bedroom. McDaniel said he stood there fondling himself for about a minute then slowly backed out of the room and left the house.

McDaniel said she ran to check on her children and hunkered down with them in their bedroom until police arrived. “There was no reason for him to be here except for something totally nefarious,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel said somehow the man got in through her garage door. She said she is certain he had locked it before going to bed.

In the description she gave Bartow County Sheriff's office investigators, McDaniel said he is a white man with gray hair, between 40 and 55 years old. She said he is about 5 foot 9, with a “beer gut” and skinny legs.

McDaniel has also shared that description with her neighbors and friends on social media. Bartow County Investigators are looking for him too.

“The more people who are looking the less he can get away with, I want him to know there's nowhere he can hide,” said McDaniel.