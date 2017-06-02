Video: thieves prey on 68-year-old woman

- Detectives are searching for a pair of pick-pocketing thieves who police said targeted a 68-year-old woman, as they held open a door for her while she was trying to leave a store.

Police said the ordeal happened at the Dollar Tree off Moreland Avenue SE.

Video surveillance from the store shows two men, one in a dark hat and long-sleeved blue jean shirt, and another man with a white shirt and tan hat, shopping at the store.

A video shows the two suspects trying to leave the store, as a 68-year-old woman with her hands full, heads for the exit door. As one gentleman goes first and holds open the door, the woman follows, and police said a second thief cuts in; the first thief then abruptly stops, causing the woman to bump into him, and giving the man behind her the opportunity to reach into her bag and take her wallet.

DeKalb County Police hope anyone who can help identify these two men will reach out to investigator Detective J. Kearney at (404) 286-7992, or jgkearney@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips, and can receive a reward up to $2,000.