City officials react to investigation on firefighters relationship

- The city of Atlanta has taken the first steps in disciplining the firefighters accused of having sex inside a south-side firehouse. FOX 5 News learned the firefighters were put on administrative leave with pay during that investigation and that this is not the first time there are problems at that particular firehouse.

Atlanta City Council Member Carla Smith said she knows the firefighters who work at the Jonesboro Road station, in fact, she said she has been on ride-a-longs with them, so when she first learned about the allegation, she gasped. She said these allegations are shocking and disturbing.

It is a story that citizens and city officials alike are finding hard to believe. A firefighter and a supervisor allegedly discovered having sex inside the Jonesboro Road Fire Station.

“My reaction is that actions of two people, is not a reflection on the entire fire department. They are always ready for any emergency. I mean, as you know, they work all the time,” said Smith.

Overwhelmingly, that seems to be the case, save for the two firefighters who are accused during the early morning hours on a recent day to have put work aside for a tryst.

“The chief is doing a full investigation and I have full confidence that the fire department will take this seriously and they will take the appropriate action,” said Smith.

FOX 5’s Morse Diggs asked Smith about this being the same fire station where someone let young ladies in to model for pictures and climb atop fire trucks.

“I do remember that and I have checked and this is a totally different group of people. It is weird. It's embarrassing and weird,” said Smith.

On behalf of the Atlanta Fire Chief Joel G. Baker, City Hall released this statement:

"The city of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department takes these allegations very seriously. Chief Baker has always prioritized accountability and honesty with all personnel, and will continue to take decisive action when necessary to hold his employees to the highest standard."

The sending of the two firefighters home, the supervisor and the firefighter, is the first step in the disciplinary process. Each will be given a chance to make a statement and explain what they were doing that morning.