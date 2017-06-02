Cherokee County deputies search for rape suspect

- Authorities are searching for a man deputies in Cherokee County said is wanted for rape.

Domingo Vargas-Bautista, 32, has outstanding warrants for his arrest on rape charges. Circumstances surrounding the alleged crime were not immediately available.

Deputies said he has ties to Duluth with family living there and is a Mexican National with a valid passport.

Authorities describe Vargas-Bautista as a Hispanic male, 5'4" in height, and weighing about 160 pounds. Deputies said he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked should call Sgt. JS Akins with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4304.