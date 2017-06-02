Police searching for hit and run suspect

- Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Wednesday, according to the Oakwood Police Department.

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle is a white 4-door passenger car. The vehicle crossed over Thurmon Tanner Parkway from a private driveway behind Steak and Shake, and struck another person's vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision, according to police. It sustained moderate damage to the right front fender and is missing a front hub cap.

Police are offering a reward for information in this case. Contact Crime Stoppers or Oakwood Police if you have any information.