Woman from Atlanta meets Queen of England at garden party

- A woman who is originally from Atlanta says she got the chance to fulfill her dreams and met the Queen of England while attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The opportunity occurred after a crematorium scam placed Cynthia Keator-Tennant in the news. The Queen saw the news, and included Cynthia in the garden party on Thursday.

Cynthia is from Tucker, Georgia, but now lives in Stafford, England. Her cat Boy George passed away, and the crematorium scammed her and other by keeping the animals in storage and handing out fake ashes to the pet owners.

The scam resulted in a widely publicized lawsuit.

Cynthia says that it was her dream to meet the Queen since she was 8 years old.