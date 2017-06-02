Police trying to identify six suspects in kiosk burglary case

- Police are asking for help in identifying six suspects in connection to a kiosk burglary in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Surveillance footage shows six suspects opening a drawer and rummaging through the contents, and one suspect grabbing a cell phone and running away, according to police.

The suspects returned to the kiosk in the surveillance footage and two of the suspects crawled under the desktop to enter the kiosk, according to officials.

An alarm went off, and the suspects ran away again, according to police.

