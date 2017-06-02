Georgia State Patrol saves stolen Yorkie puppies

- A Georgia State Patrol trooper saved three scared puppies who were taken from a central Georgia home earlier this week.

A Yorkshire terrier breeder had posted puppies for sale online, and was contacted by two men from South Carolina. The men traveled to Lamar County to meet with the breeder on Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), once the men arrived, they stole three of the puppies and attempted to drive back to South Carolina in a Mercedes.

A Morgan County deputy spotted the Mercedes and tried to pull the vehicle over; however, the Mercedes didn't stop, and a pursuit followed on Interstate 20. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Seymour responded and performed a PIT maneuver, which ended the chase.

Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

"The three frightened puppies were recovered uninjured and returned to their happy and thankful owner," said GA DPS on Facebook.

NEXT: Dad battling cancer surprised at hospital with daughter’s graduation