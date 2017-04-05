Police: Man arrested for killing his new wife

- A woman is dead and her husband is behind bars. James Beard, the man accused said it was an accident. Neighbors who said they knew Beard well said the newlyweds who had four kids together had lots of ups and downs, but that he did not do this on purpose. But that is not what all the neighbors are saying.

"The rumor in the neighborhood is basically that they got into an argument, an altercation and that he shot her," said neighbor Ydona Smith. "I don't know if it was by accident or on purpose."

WATCH: Man arrested in death of wife



According to the police report, it all started Friday, March 31 around 11 p.m. Beard told DeKalb County police he heard a knock on the door and could not see anyone through the peep hole. He then called 911, because he thought someone was trying to break into the apartment. Beard told police when he opened the door, his gun discharged.

"What he alleges is that when he opened the door the weapon discharged," said Shiera Campbell the DeKalb County PIO. "The victim was shot 3 times."

There are multiple blood splatters left on the landing and stairs of the second floor apartment unit. We didn't find any bullet holes in the door or across the hall.

"The body was moved to the vehicle. And that's where the children was in the vehicle," said Campbell.

You can still see the evidence of the moved body down stairs and landing of the apartment building.

"They seemed like quiet and serene people," said Smith.

We asked police if they can verify if that phone call was made before or after shots were fired, they said they cannot at this time. We also did an open records request for that 911 call, we were denied because the case is still under investigation.

Police said the 4 children who are between the ages of 8 and 13 are staying with grandparents.