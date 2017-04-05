Parents seek answers after racist social media post

- A recent racist and threatening email spread around North Cobb High School recently is spurring one group to action.

They are calling on the Cobb County School District to give parents more information about what they are doing to keep students safe.

WATCH: Parents voice their concerns



While it was quiet at North Cobb High because of spring break, it was not so at a community forum at Zion Baptist Church in Marietta.

One topic of concern was the racist post last month of a North Cobb County High School student with references to pulling a ‘Hitler’ and exterminating black people.

“We went with the group of parents to the Police Department to file a criminal complaint. We refused to accept it was another childish prank,” said Dr. Benjamin Williams, president of the Cobb County Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

He and others at the forum joined a group of concerned parents who packed the Cobb County School Board’s recent meeting. They were critical of the school district's response to the students post.

“We had a very vague email, I had no idea what it meant,” said one parent at the time.

At the forum, youthful crime, criminal justice, and more took center stage. Moderator, Attorney Sherri Jefferson says when it comes to social media; parents need to be hands-on.

“We have to get back to the basics. If you want to teach children how to best utilize social media it starts at home,” said Ms. Jefferson.

She was part of the debut of the newly established Social Justice Ministry out of Zion Baptist Church in Marietta which is closely monitoring the North Cobb High case.

“I understand the school boards reservation but they've got to learn to say no comment. So we are pushing for more transparency,” said Dr. Williams.

A spokeswoman for the Cobb County School District said she could not discuss specifics of the case because the student is a juvenile protected by federal privacy laws.

