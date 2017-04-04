VIDEO: Police say gunman shoots loss prevention officer

- Police release surveillance of a gunman that investigators consider armed and dangerous, after he allegedly shot a loss prevention officer in a DeKalb County Walmart.

DeKalb Police said the ordeal happened Friday at the store off Fairington Road, as the suspect was seen on video swiping DVDs then trying to flee the store; police said the video captures loss prevention officer Donte Harris trying to stop the man, who pulls out a gun and shoots him in the foot.

WATCH: Surveillance video released



Video shows the man fleeing in a maroon sedan.

"I replayed [the video], over and over. I said, 'Thank you, Jesus, for not taking my son's life,'" said mother Genair Harris, who was in tears while watching the man attack her son.

"My son has a daughter. He hasa family. He could have easily taken him away from his family," Ms. Harris said, grateful the bullet did not mortally wound her son.

Police consider the man violent and extremely dangerous, and are concerned he could hurt someone else.

Anyone with information on the gunman is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

