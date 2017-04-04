66-year-old grandmother murdered, husband arrested

- Cobb County Police said 64-year-old Donny Eaton is charged with the murder of his wife, Roxanne Eaton.

Investigators said they received a call from Floyd County Emergency Communications Center requesting a welfare check on 66-year-old Roxanne Eaton.

When officers arrived at the home on Liberty Hill Road in Marietta Tuesday morning, they found Eaton’s body inside.

Eaton’s sons told FOX 5’s Nathalie Pozo their mother had a heart of gold, helped anyone in the community who needed her and did not deserve what happened to her. Her loved ones said Eaton was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend, who will be truly missed.

Cobb County Police said Donny Eaton turned himself into authorities in Bartow County and has been transferred to the Cobb County Jail where he is being held without bond. Eaton is charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.