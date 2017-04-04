Behind the scenes at Turner Field renovation

- The clock is ticking and crews have just five months to complete their conversion of Turner Field to Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers are scheduled to play their first home game August 31.

“We'll be playing football on this field on August 31st,” said a confident Brian Carroll, GSU construction project manager.

Workers have removed large sections of the stands so that they can lengthen the field into a football field. They will reuse those seats and turn many of them to face the 50-yard line.

In addition to reusing the seats, Carroll said GSU plans to re-purpose a lot of the items the Braves left behind.

“The infield clay, found out, that is really remarkable stuff. That’s not just Georgia red clay. That is being re-purposed to use in other ball fields,” Carroll explained.

Crews removed the old visitors’ locker room and are building a larger locker room for the GSU football team in its place.

Eventually, the 630,000 square foot facility will also host classroom space.