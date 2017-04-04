Storm victims nervous about Wednesday's weather

- If you reside west of Atlanta, you do not have to be told to brace for bad weather. That is if you have been in the area for a couple of years.

The heaviest weather tends to come in from Alabama and Carrollton residents are accustomed to battening down the hatches.

Some who took a hit on Monday just barely have time to get things in order before a new round of storms expected to come in Wednesday morning.

Teresa Metzger came home Monday to see one of her 80-year-old trees in the front yard atop not one, but two cars.

She is thankful the damage did not extend all the way into the home. Metzger quickly got help with her cleanup from family, friends and people in the neighborhood she did not know who stopped over to lend a hand.