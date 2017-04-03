Man arrested following slow-speed pursuit on Phoenix freeway

- One person has been arrested, following a chase involving the the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) that worked its way through a number of Valley freeways Monday afternoon.

According to a statement by the DPS Monday night, the suspect is identified as Allen K. Bartoli. The 27-year-old Morristown man is reportedly being charged with alleged felony fight, alleged aggravated DUI, and alleged resisting arrest.

In addition, DPS officials said Bartoli has an outstanding felony warrant from Pinal County.

The chase, according to the statement, began at approximately 4:14 p.m., when DPS officers tried to stop a black car for an alleged traffic violation in the area of I-10 and 67th avenue. The driver, according to DPS, failed to stop, and continued to drive east, at a slow speed.

During the chase, officers were seen deploying Stop Sticks, in an effort to stop the car. The chase came to an end in the area of Loop 202 and Gilbert Road, after a DPS officer stopped the car. According to DPS, a taser was used against the suspect.

