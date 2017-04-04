71-year-old struck, killed in Kennesaw identified

- A 71-year-old Marietta man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cobb County.

According to the county's public information office, Robert F. Meaders was walking along New Salem Road in Kennesaw on Tuesday when the accident occurred. A preliminary investigation suggests Meaders was in the roadway when he was hit by Toyota Rav4, which was traveling northbound.

Meaders was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, identified as 61-year-old Brenda R. Thurmond, of Powder Springs, is not expected to be charged in the incident.

