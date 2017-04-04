Police: East Point infant left alone in tub dies; mom charged

- An East Point mother is facing charges after, police say, she left her 8-month-old alone in a bathtub unattended, causing the baby to drown.

Police say Shevohn Latoya Barr, 34, left the infant in the tub alone and when she returned she found the baby unresponsive. Barr performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived at the home on Ware Avenue, according to a press release.

The infant was transported to a local hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, officers arrested Barr and charged her with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

