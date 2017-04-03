Atlanta City Councilman calls for investigation of I-85 collapse

- A member of the Atlanta City Council is calling on the state to launch an comprehensive investigation into the Interstate 85 bridge collapse.

Councilman C.T. Martin issued a press release Monday evening urging state leaders to have “an independent investigation into the particulars surrounding the blaze at the site of the massive interstate I-85 bridge collapse.”

WATCH: Calls for independent investigation



Martin is specifically concerned about whether the state followed proper protocol by storing flammable materials under a highway.

“We need to begin to understand why those combustible materials were where they were,” Martin said. “Why were they under the bridge and easy to be able to have this kind of situation to happen?”

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry responded to the widespread criticism of that decision during a news conference Monday.

“Obviously, this is a construction material that nobody would assume that somebody is going to ignite on fire,” said McMurray. “We certainly will be looking at all things to make sure we never have a catastrophic event like this again. Nothing is off the table.”

Martin said he trusts state leaders to handle his request and believes Georgians need answers as soon as possible.