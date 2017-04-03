Search for gunman in road rage incident

- Friends and family of a road rage murder victim are calling for justice.

DeKalb County police said 52-year-old Gerald Tisdale was shot and killed by someone in a car next to him last Thursday during rush hour on Stone Mountain Highway.

“He was a good man! He was a guy who simply loved his children. He loved his family. He was going home from to see his children and some altercation occurred and some coward took the initiative to take his life,” said Paul Preyer, a longtime friend of Tisdale.

Investigators said something triggered a confrontation with several people in a black vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Altima and Tisdale. His Jeep Cherokee crashed into a retainer wall after he'd been shot. Tisdale later died at the hospital.

“The best thing for those people to do, anyone that was in that car, is to come in and talk to detectives because if they’re going to remain a party to this crime and we have to come out and find them, they’re going to be sitting right next to that shooter charged with murder as well,” said Major Stephen Fore, with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Paul Preyer called on those in the car to step forward.

“It will get worse if they don't step forward. This is the opportunity to now to come and do what's right,” said Preyer.

Preyer said Tisdale was a member of the well-known NewBirth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta and worked in I.T. for The Fish radio station. Tisdale was also well liked in his Snellville neighborhood.

Tisdale leaves behind a 9-year-old son, 12-year-old daughter and many others who are seeking answers, justice and closure after police said someone in the black Nissan in a fit of road rage murdered Gerald Tisdale.

“You can run from the police but you can't run from your conscience and you cannot run from God. You are going to be found out and you are going to be dealt with,” said Preyer.

DeKalb County Police said this is a Crime Stoppers case with a potential reward of $2,000. Anyone with information can call 404-577-TIPS or the DeKalb County Police Department.

