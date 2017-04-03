Storms damage business, power lines in Newton County News Storms damage business, power lines in Newton County Owners of a beloved business in Newton County will have to rebuild their establishment after storms Monday.

Powerful winds blew off the roof and destroyed walls at the Hays Tractor and Equipment Store, along with its attached storage facility, in downtown Mansfield.

Owner Sheila Massey says the storms ruined the community staple that has been open since 1951.

"It's heartbreaking. It's a tradition, a family business that I put my whole heart and soul into," the third-generation owner said.

The Masseys said they hid in the store with 12 employees during the storm.

No one was hurt. The family plans to open a temporary business until they rebuild.

Winds also toppled trees and knocked down power lines.

Crews plan to restore the power by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to County leaders.