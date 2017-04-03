More riders on MARTA following I-85 collapse

- Parking lots at various Marta Stations filled up Monday morning.

"We had a few stations filled to capacity," MARTA's Chief Communications Officer Goldie Taylor said.

WATCH: MARTA ridership increases



North Springs was one of the locations.

"That's our station that has the most parking availability," Taylor said.

The two decks on site have space for 2200 vehicles. By 8 a.m., those were all taken.

"We had a ton of first time riders and many people coming back who haven't been here in a long time," Taylor said.

MARTA said they are working to find additional parking options for riders.

"We're getting together as a team to expand capacity by working with commercial businesses to see if we can use their lots...that's what we are working on," Taylor said.

Taylor thinks the Monday following spring break will be a better estimate of ridership.

"Last weekend, on average, we were up 22 percent, but today that number is tipping to 50 percent more riders," Taylor said.