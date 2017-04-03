Police seek missing Atlanta man

- Police are searching for a missing Atlanta man.

Family members told police Darrius Barber, 32, was helping his uncle do yard work on Dalvigney Street Sunday afternoon. He left the residence around 7 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Family members say he never returned to his home on Dorothy Street, and they are concerned for his welfare.

Barber is described as a black male, 6'02" tall and weighing about 182 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Barber’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

