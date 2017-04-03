Severe storm rips roof off Carrollton fire station

- A possible tornado tore the roof off of a fire station in Carrollton Monday, where a Tornado Warning expired at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: Tornado Warning until 1PM for Upson, Butts, Henry & Spalding counties

A FOX 5 viewer sent in the shocking video, showing intense winds fiercely ripping the roof off of Fire Station 22 as debris flies across the screen just before the view of the station drops from sight.

Much of the FOX 5 viewing area remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Tornado Warnings are also in effect for some areas.

#fox5storm Carrollton Fire Station 22 def took a tornado, college did as well. pic.twitter.com/SDddG8pE4T — Lime Biscuit (@limebiscuit1) April 3, 2017

Reports of downed trees and power outages are growing as the severe weather pounds the region with heavy rain and powerful winds.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather