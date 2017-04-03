DOT closely watching traffic Monday after I-85 collapse

- Georgia Department of Transportation officials are closely watching traffic Monday after a fire closed a section of Interstate 85 last week.

#fox5atl Live at @GADeptofTrans Transportation Management Center with ways to get around I-85 closure.

State officials invited FOX 5 into the DOT's Management Center where crews monitor cameras placed all over the metro Atlanta area, and give advice to drivers who call 511.

Monitors at @GADeptofTrans TMC show steady stream of vehicles getting on Buford Springs Connector south at Piedmont

The DOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the closed stretch of I-85. If possible, take rapid transit, like MARTA, or telecommute. Motorists have been told to plan their route in advance, to be flexible and leave with extra time.

An early morning fatal accident blocked I-20 inside the Perimeter, choking off the main detour route from Gwinnett County. After being closed for more than three hours, that road reopened around 7 a.m.

Over the weekend the State reconfigured I-85 northbound near Peachtree, allowing two lanes of traffic to use the Buford Spring Connector. By 7 a.m. Monday, that road was gridlocked. Officials reminded drivers they should only use the Buford Spring Connector for local traffic.

While still monitoring the morning commute, the DOT is already warning people about their ride home. Bad weather is expected, which would only make traffic conditions worse. Drivers are urged to plan ahead.

