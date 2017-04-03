Fatal wreck on I-20 leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

- A deadly wreck caused Interstate 20 to shut down early Monday morning.

According to Atlanta police, a male was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 20 westbound at Capital Avenue just before 3:45 a.m. when he struck a Nissan Murano from behind, causing it to spin out onto the shoulder.

The Hyundai became disabled in the road, but the male was able to get out of his car and check on the driver of the Murano. He then returned to his Hyundai. That's when, police said, a Buick driving on I-20 west struck the man's disabled car in the rear. The victim was struck again by a Silverado.

The two collisions caused victim's vehicle to catch fire, according to police.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene, police said. The driver and both passengers of the Buick were transported to Grady Hospital.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta police: Woman shot, killed in Midtown