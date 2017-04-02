Rhubarb Jones, legendary Atlanta radio host, dies at 65

- Legendary Atlanta radio host Warren "Rhubarb" Jones died Sunday afternoon of a heart attack at the age of 65, according to Tammy Miller of the Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa.

Jones hosted a morning show at Y106, and eventually Eagle 106.7, from 1985 to 2008. He then went to Kennesaw State as a development officer and media instructor.

RIP to a legend. Rhubarb Jones was the BEST. So kind to me and my family thru the years. #countrymusicroyalty pic.twitter.com/oapJrpBQ9z — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) April 2, 2017

He was inducted in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, and in the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame.

“This is a very sad day for all of us,” said KSU President Sam Olens. “Rhubarb always had a smile on his face, a generous spirit and was dedicated to helping others. He was a truly authentic individual, his death is a great loss and we will all deeply miss him. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The Atlanta radio legend also ran a celebrity golf tournament for nearly two decades for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising more than $3 million dollars.