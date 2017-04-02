Police: Man dies from gunshot wounds in Kennesaw

- A man is dead in Kennesaw after suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

23-year-old Justin C. Dallas was found dead in a yard near 161 West Station Drive, according to police. Authorities were alerted Sunday to a person down. Dallas is from Woodstock.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at (770) 499-3945.

One can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward of up to $2,000.00 by contacting greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Or text CSA + your tip to CRIMES (274637). For further information please click on www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.