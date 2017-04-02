- The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site plans to mark the 49th anniversary of the civil rights leader's death.

The National Park Service says the site will host the annual "King Remembrance Day" event on Tuesday. King's daughter and CEO of the King Center, the Rev. Bernice King, plans to speak at a wreath-laying ceremony at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Heritage Sanctuary.

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

The National Park Service also plans to offer silent open house tours of King's birth home on Tuesday and the following weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A 15-minute film, "The Last Days of King" will play in the park's visitor center April 4-9.

