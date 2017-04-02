Damaging winds, isolated tornado likely with Monday's severe storms

Posted:Apr 02 2017 07:27AM EDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 07:47AM EDT

GEORGIA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a severe weather system that could bring damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado across the entire FOX 5 viewing area on Monday. 

FOX 5 Meteorologist Ryan Beesley says these strong to severe storms are expected to arrive in the area late Monday morning into the early afternoon, and will be on the leading edge of the cold front. Portions of northwest Georgia will see that main line arrive by late morning and then the storm system will race towards metro Atlanta by midday. The storms are expected to move out by early Monday evening.

As of now, the level 3, enhanced risk threat for severe storms includes Cherokee County and areas south of Interstate 20. The main concern will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado and large hail.

All of the strong storms will be east of the FOX 5 viewing area by sunset, potentially causing some isolated flooding during your evening commute.

