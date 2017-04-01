GDOT temporarily reconfigures I-85 North lanes

- Drivers found some relief Saturday after officials reconfigured lanes to reroute cars around the damaged portion of I-85.



Shortly before noon Saturday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced they had re-striped two lanes of I-85 North near Peachtree Road to guide drivers to the Buford-Spring Connector. Cars can return to the interstate near Sidney Marcus Boulevard.



GDOT has also lifted the HOV restriction on the Lindbergh ramp to I-85 to help keep traffic moving.



"It's been a pretty traumatic situation, I think for Atlanta," said Micheline Barrett, whose commute to work nearly doubled on Saturday evening. "Everybody just has to be calm and take it down a notch--take that anger level down a notch and work with the government with this," said Barrett.



GDOT officials still recommend drivers take I-285 to avoid the collapse site and the resulting traffic.