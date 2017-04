- Chick-fil-A will offer free food to carpoolers in Atlanta and responders impacted by the Interstate 85 collapse.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A restaurants in metro Atlanta will give free breakfast to carpoolers with three or more passengers.

Riders can choose from a Chicken Biscuit, Breakfast Burrito and Egg White Grill or Chick-n-Minis.

Free breakfast will be served until 7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, until April 14.