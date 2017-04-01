MARTA executive resigns; investigation launched

- MARTA police have launched a criminal investigation involving one of their own.

Senior Director of Operations Joseph Erves resigned Friday after he was placed on administrative leave, according to the MARTA officials.

Police said they are looking into potential misappropriation of authority funds and they said it appears Erves may be somehow involved.

MARTA issued a statement which reads in part:

“As a public agency, we take our role as stewards of taxpayer dollars seriously; and we are committed to transparency and accountability. We are working to determine the scope and suspected financial damages sustained, as well as maintain the integrity of our investigation.”

No arrests have been made.