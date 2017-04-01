Vigil held for young Clayton County child

- A vigil was held for the young boy who died after Clayton County police said he was beaten by his stepfather.

DJ Alford, just 4 years old, was remembered by friends and family as a lively boy with a courageous spirit and contagious smile.

According to warrants, Dontavious Carter admitted to "whooping the child, for not being able to count from 1 to 15."

Carter was arrested and charged, as was DJ’s mother, Sharonda Parks, because officers said Parks did nothing to stop the violence.

DJ’s father said he still believes Parks was a good mother.

Family members said the funeral for DJ will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Total Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Luthersville.

