‘The Wall that Heals' for Vietnam War vets visits Georgia

- "The Wall that Heals" visited Georgia on a mission to give Vietnam War veterans an opportunity to heal.

The exhibit honors thousands of men and women who served and died in the Vietnam War. It's half the size of the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica stopped in Georgia while on a nationwide tour.

HAPPENING NOW: The Wall That Heals Opening Cermony. @JohnsCreekGAgov Mayor Mike Bodker thanks Vietnam War veterans. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Rd5RtvxN6T — Hannah Gebresilassie (@hannahjoyGee) March 30, 2017

There were lots of tears and smiles at the opening ceremony Thursday in Johns Creek. FOX 5 was there to speak with veterans about their journeys, while friends and family members grew emotional searching for the names of loved ones lost in the war.

The wall replica and mobile education center has two stops in Georgia. The first is at Johns Creek's Newton Park from March 30 to April 2. The second stop will be in the city of Metter at the Candler Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit vvmf.org.