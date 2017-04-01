Major meth bust in Fulton County

- A major drug bust out of Fulton County this week where several hundred pounds of meth was seized.

Officers say two people are in custody and facing charges and investigators believe there are more people involved.

Police say a traffic stop on Wednesday ended in officers finding 61 kilograms of meth.

After a search warrant was obtained, officials say about 500 pounds of meth was discovered in a house with a meth lab inside.

Authorities said there are several shocking things about this case.

Officials say the children are now with child protective services.

Investigators say they have not yet identified a particular cartel associated with this meth operation, but they're looking into several leads.