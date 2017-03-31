Police: Mother abandoned children at DFAC office News Police: Mother abandoned children at DFAC office A mother is behind bars after police said she dropped her three children off a Department of Family and Children office and told an employee she wanted them to take her children. The employee said no, but police said the mom walked away anyway, leaving her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son, and 14-year-old daughter behind.

The mother told police she would rather go to jail, than keep the children. According to the warrant, when police arrived, the children were visibly upset and the youngest one was sobbing.

Nikia Smith was accused of abandoning her three children. According to police, at 4:40 on Monday, Smith walked into the Cobb County DFAC office wanting to leave her children with them.

“They advised her, ‘Look it’s the end of the day come back tomorrow we can work through some of this and make decisions,’” said Marietta Police Officer Brittany Wallace.

Officer Wallace said at that point, Smith left, leaving her children in the lobby. Police arrived, and got Smith on the phone.

“Continued to talk to her, ‘Let’s talk about this, lets figure out a plan.’ They did tell her, ‘If you do not return we will take out a warrant for you.’ At that point in time she made the comment ‘I would rather go to jail than take back my children,’” the officer said.

Wallace said Smith returned and told police that the main reason she left her children there was because her oldest had a mental issue and she could not afford the medication. Police could not get Smith to take the children back, so they were placed in protective custody and Smith was taken to jail.

“Some people think you can take your kid and drop them off at a fire department or drop them off at DFAC and they would gladly take them in. That is not the case,” said Officer Wallace.

Smith’s bond was set at $5,000.