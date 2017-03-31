Security guard shot at Lithonia Walmart

- He would have only been in trouble for trying to steal some DVD's from a Lithonia Walmart, but DeKalb County Police said a man is in much deeper trouble after shooting a loss prevention officer at the store on Fairington Road.

It happened Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. Investigators said a loss prevention officer spotted the apparent thief with a bunch of DVD's in the store. The Walmart employee was met with violence when he tried to stop the man in front of his office.

“I believe they stopped him as he was leaving the store right in front of his office. Then he confronted him. The male pulled out a gun and shot him once in the foot,” said Sgt. Sabrena Dorsey.

Store employees were escorted out of the store after the shooting. Several customers told FOX 5 News the shooting forced people out of the store or prevented them from entering.

“They evacuated the store and we couldn't go in,” said Christine Franklin.

DeKalb County police said they did retrieve the store’s surveillance video of the apparent thief turned gunman who shot the Walmart theft prevention officer.

“I think that's terrible. I think he was just doing his job, trying to make a living,” said Franklin.

Police said the Walmart employee, a man in his 30s was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect is a man believed to be in his 20s who may have fled in a Maroon sedan.